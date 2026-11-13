Millsboro is busy right now with warehouse and receiving work. If you like staying active on the job and don’t mind forklifts, pallets, and inventory, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Millsboro, DE

Type: Part-time, overnight shifts

Pay: Competitive; rate varies by experience and location (no exact range listed)

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store safe and organized while most of the town is sleeping. This role is very physical and fast-paced, with flexible scheduling, health benefits options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount for eligible associates.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Millsboro, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $17.25/hour

Full-time role keeping the receiving dock running smoothly—checking in loads, keeping paperwork organized, and operating forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, paid time off, health, dental, and vision options, 401(k) with company match, and an employee stock purchase plan for eligible team members.

Employer: Mountaire Farms

Location: Millsboro & Selbyville, DE

Type: Full-time (future openings)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level materials role handling receiving, unloading, issuing, and counting inventory using forklifts and pallet jacks, plus entering data into Oracle. Good fit if you want long-term growth in a large food production company with a family-focused culture and a strong benefits package that may include paid holidays, health plans with onsite wellness centers, 401(k), profit sharing, and discounted chicken sales.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.