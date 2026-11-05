🚌 Millsboro, DE Regional Driving Jobs with Multiple Openings

Millsboro is a solid spot right now if you’ve got a CDL and want steady miles without giving up your home time. Here are a few regional options worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Millsboro, DE

Type: Full-time, regional

Salary: Avg. $102,000/year (about $1,962/week), plus up to $10,000 bonus plan

Regional dedicated account with weekly home time, activity-based pay, and steady freight for a single customer. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days, plus safety bonus opportunities and paid online orientation. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter posting)

Not listed (recruiter posting) Location: Millsboro, DE

Type: Full-time, regional

Salary: Not stated

Dedicated refrigerated regional account with home weekly, 99% no-touch freight, and preloaded trailers. You’ll run about 3 loads and 5 stops per week across the Northeast, with automatic sleeper tractors, steady year-round freight, and a rider program after 6 months. Requires 3+ months tractor-trailer experience and comfort driving in the Northeast/NYC area.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.