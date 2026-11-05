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🏥 Millsboro, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Millsboro, Delaware, especially for nurses and therapists who like home health and flexible schedules. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Millsboro, DE (member homes & skilled nursing facilities)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: Per assessment, about $90–$115 per visit; providers averaging 20–100 visits/month earn $1,800–$11,500/month (per posting)
In this PRN role, you visit adult and geriatric patients at home to complete 60-minute health assessments—reviewing history, meds, risks, and education. You set your own availability (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and can later move into a full-time role if you want.
Occupational Therapist | HomeHealth
- Employer: ChristianaCare HomeHealth
- Location: Millsboro & Southern Sussex County, DE
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: $36.10 – $57.76/hour (good faith range from employer)
Full-time OT role seeing adult and geriatric patients at home, with a target of 24 visits per week and the chance to lead one or more COTAs. Comes with strong benefits from day one (medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, tuition help, wellness perks) and the backing of a large, well-known health system.
RN Weekend Supervisor 7a–7p (Work 24, Get Paid for 40)
- Employer: Cadia Healthcare
- Location: Millsboro, DE
- Type: Full-time, weekends (Sat & Sun 7a–7p)
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed); work 24 hours, paid for 40
Perfect if you want your weekdays free: you supervise nursing care across the facility on weekend day shifts, handle staffing, rounds, and incident follow-up. Role comes with robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, meal discounts, and more) and requires an active RN license plus about 2+ years supervisory experience in long-term care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted nearby. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare spots in Millsboro tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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