🏥 Millsboro, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Millsboro, Delaware, especially for nurses and therapists who like home health and flexible schedules. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Millsboro, DE (member homes & skilled nursing facilities)

(member homes & skilled nursing facilities) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: Per assessment, about $90–$115 per visit; providers averaging 20–100 visits/month earn $1,800–$11,500/month (per posting)

In this PRN role, you visit adult and geriatric patients at home to complete 60-minute health assessments—reviewing history, meds, risks, and education. You set your own availability (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and can later move into a full-time role if you want.

Employer: ChristianaCare HomeHealth

Location: Millsboro & Southern Sussex County, DE

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $36.10 – $57.76/hour (good faith range from employer)

Full-time OT role seeing adult and geriatric patients at home, with a target of 24 visits per week and the chance to lead one or more COTAs. Comes with strong benefits from day one (medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, tuition help, wellness perks) and the backing of a large, well-known health system.

Employer: Cadia Healthcare

Location: Millsboro, DE

Type: Full-time, weekends (Sat & Sun 7a–7p)

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed); work 24 hours, paid for 40

Perfect if you want your weekdays free: you supervise nursing care across the facility on weekend day shifts, handle staffing, rounds, and incident follow-up. Role comes with robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, meal discounts, and more) and requires an active RN license plus about 2+ years supervisory experience in long-term care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted nearby. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare spots in Millsboro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.