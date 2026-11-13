Millis healthcare is busy right now, with more options for caregivers and senior care than usual. If you like helping people and want flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Long Term Care Facility (name not listed)

Long Term Care Facility (name not listed) Location: Millis, MA

Type: Part-time, possible full-time (evenings & weekends)

Pay: DOE (depends on experience)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, bonus, dental, health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

High-energy role working with seniors on activities, social events, and daily support. Mix of resident activities, light hands-on care, medication passing, and office/file management, ideal if you’re organized, creative, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Millis, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, home care

Pay: $20–$23/hour, weekly pay

Home care role helping clients stay safe and independent at home. 20+ hours/week, flexible first or second shifts, weekdays and weekends, with tasks like personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, and companionship.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Millis, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, home care

Pay: $20–$23/hour, weekly pay

Very similar home health role with flexible scheduling and 20+ hours/week, supporting clients with daily living, mobility, and emotional support in their homes. Good fit if you’re certified (CNA/HHA/PCA) and want steady hours close to home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.