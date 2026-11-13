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🏥 Millis, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Millis healthcare is busy right now, with more options for caregivers and senior care than usual. If you like helping people and want flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Activities & Office Assistant – Long Term Care Facility
- Employer: Long Term Care Facility (name not listed)
- Location: Millis, MA
- Type: Part-time, possible full-time (evenings & weekends)
- Pay: DOE (depends on experience)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, bonus, dental, health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule
High-energy role working with seniors on activities, social events, and daily support. Mix of resident activities, light hands-on care, medication passing, and office/file management, ideal if you’re organized, creative, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.
CNA, HHA or PCA Caregiver
- Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare
- Location: Millis, MA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, home care
- Pay: $20–$23/hour, weekly pay
Home care role helping clients stay safe and independent at home. 20+ hours/week, flexible first or second shifts, weekdays and weekends, with tasks like personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, and companionship.
Home Health Caregiver (CNA/HHA/PCA)
- Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare
- Location: Millis, MA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, home care
- Pay: $20–$23/hour, weekly pay
Very similar home health role with flexible scheduling and 20+ hours/week, supporting clients with daily living, mobility, and emotional support in their homes. Good fit if you’re certified (CNA/HHA/PCA) and want steady hours close to home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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