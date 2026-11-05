🏥 Millis, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Millis, MA right now, with options from in‑home care to pharmacy work. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

SYNERGY HomeCare Location: Millis, MA

Type: Full-time & Part-time (first & second shift, weekdays and weekends)

Full-time & Part-time (first & second shift, weekdays and weekends) Pay: $20–$23 per hour, weekly pay

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with personal care, meals, mobility, and companionship. Flexible scheduling with 20+ hours per week available and immediate openings for certified CNA/HHA/PCA caregivers.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Millis, MA

Type: Full-time , ~ 30 hours/week

, ~ Pay Range: $60.00–$76.00 per hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Application window expected to close: 01/03/2027

Lead daily pharmacy operations in a community setting: patient safety, counseling, immunizations, and supervising techs. Requires an active MA Pharmacist license and immunization certification; comes with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs, based on eligibility).

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.