Milliken neighbors are giving away some solid wood furniture right now. If you’re setting up a new place or just need extra storage, these free items could help.

Item: Round wooden table with two drop leaves

Condition: Visible wear and tear

Size: 40" W x 28" H, two drop leaves 13" each

Location: Milliken, Milliken, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple round table that can get smaller or larger with the drop leaves. Could work as a kitchen table, craft table, or small dining table if you don’t mind some wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden dresser with all drawers included

Condition: Described as sturdy

Size: 69" W x 18" D x 30" H

Location: Milliken, Milliken, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Long, low dresser that offers a lot of storage space. The poster notes they couldn’t set it down alone, so it’s likely heavy—plan for help when picking up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden wardrobe with shelves, drawers, and interior mirror

Condition: Not stated, but described as spacious

Size: 36" W x 21" D x 69" H

Location: Milliken, Milliken, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Tall wardrobe with built-in storage and a mirror on the inside of the door. Good option if you need extra closet space or a place to organize clothes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans soon—free deals like these in Milliken tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.