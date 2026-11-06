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Milliken

Kids pizza play event in Milliken

8 days ago
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The Johnstown & Milliken Public Libraries will host a pizza-themed play time for children in Milliken on 2026-11-07. Little chefs can pretend to toss, top, bake, and serve pizza in a make-believe pizza shop with hands-on play. More information: https://johnstownmillikenpubliclibraries.us/event/stay-play-2/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Johnstown & Milliken Public Libraries

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