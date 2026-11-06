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Millersville
Reading with a Ranger at Millersville Library
8 days ago
The Millersville Public Library of Sumner County will host "Reading with a Ranger" on Wednesday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. with Ranger Lexi from the Tennessee State Park Rangers. Families can learn about the science of why leaves change color in the fall during this visit.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Millersville Public Library of Sumner County
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