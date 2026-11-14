⚠️ Check solicitor permits before opening your door

Millersville Borough requires most people doing door-to-door sales, peddling, canvassing, or solicitation to have a solicitor’s license from the Millersville Borough Police Department. Each person must have their own permit, and it must be clearly displayed while they’re working.

If someone comes to your door:

Ask to see their permit. It should be a Borough-issued license that they can show you.

It should be a Borough-issued license that they can show you. Check the time. Soliciting is only allowed Monday–Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Soliciting is only allowed You can say no. You don’t have to answer the door, listen, or buy anything.

You don’t have to answer the door, listen, or buy anything. Protect your info. Don’t feel pressured to share personal or financial details or make quick purchases.

Don’t feel pressured to share personal or financial details or make quick purchases. Report problems. If someone has no permit, won’t identify themselves, or seems suspicious, contact the Millersville Borough Police Department.

Some charitable, civic, and other qualifying groups are exempt from licensing. For full rules, see Chapter 274, Peddling and Soliciting, of the Millersville Borough Code.