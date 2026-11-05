🏥 Millersburg Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Millersburg, PA right now, especially for hands-on caregiving and support roles. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and want steady work close to home.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers Location: Millersburg, PA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour + bonuses

In-home caregiving with a national company known for senior care. Flexible shifts, holiday and birthday premium pay, paid time off after 60 days, insurance options, retirement plan, and paid dementia/Parkinson’s training make this a strong pick if you want purpose and steady hours.

Employer: Planet Home Healthcare

Planet Home Healthcare Location: Millersburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour

Hands-on home care role helping with daily tasks, mobility, and companionship for seniors and clients with higher needs. Good fit if you have some care experience, can handle lifting and transfers, and like one-on-one work in clients’ homes.

Employer: Northern Dauphin Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: Millersburg, PA (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role building and managing nursing schedules, tracking attendance, and helping with payroll and staffing reports. Scheduler experience is required, CNA and nursing home experience preferred, and you’ll get a full benefits package plus education assistance for tuition or nursing loan repayment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.