🏥 Miller, SD Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Training & Travel Pay

Miller’s healthcare scene is small but busy, with options whether you want to start your care career or hit the road as a traveler. Here are a couple of solid picks hiring now.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Facility in Miller, SD

Facility in Type: Travel / Full-time (13-week assignment)

Pay: $2,799 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts) Start Date: 01/04/2027

Operate CT scanners, work closely with radiologists, and keep your skills sharp while earning strong weekly pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

(Duplicate listing also on Indeed; same role)

Employer: Good Samaritan – GSS SD Miller Prairie Ctr

Location: 421 E 4th St, Miller, SD 57362

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Great for someone starting in healthcare: you’ll be paid while training in a formal Nursing Assistant program, then be ready to test for your CNA. You’ll help residents with daily care, learn hands-on skills in a hybrid online/in-person format, and get access to benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous time off (for eligible staff).

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.