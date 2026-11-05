📅 Millen hearing on $1M 2026 housing grant and fair housing

📅 The City of Millen will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at Millen City Hall, 919 College Avenue, Millen, Georgia.

The meeting is about the City’s 2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). On September 28, 2026, Millen was awarded $1,000,000.00 to do housing improvements as Phase VI of the Revitalization Area Strategy.

At the hearing, the City will:

Explain the total funds received and what projects they will pay for

and what projects they will pay for Break down how much money goes to each activity

Say how much will benefit low- and moderate-income residents

Talk about any plans to avoid or reduce displacement of people from their homes

of people from their homes Explain help for anyone who might be displaced

Review Fair Housing laws and the City’s plan, if needed, to support Fair Housing

Everyone is invited to attend and learn about the project.

The City says it is committed to equal access to services, programs, activities, education, and jobs, no matter race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability, or age.

For a reasonable accommodation or alternative format or language, contact City Manager Jeff Brantley at 478-982-6100 before November 18, 2026. People with hearing disabilities can use Georgia Relay Service TDD 1-800-255-0056 or Voice 1-800-255-0135.