Milledgeville has some solid transportation gigs right now, from steady corporate routes to flexible delivery shifts. If you like staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Milledgeville, GA (Walmart Supercenter #1121, N Columbia St)

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with basic vehicle services while they shop. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and access to Live Better U education programs.

Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Location: Milledgeville, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Hands-on role delivering, moving, and doing light repairs on Coke vending machines and coolers. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays) and even a CDL tuition reimbursement program for qualified candidates.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Milledgeville, GA (N Columbia St)

Type: Full-time

Deliver pizzas around town with a flexible schedule that can fit school, a second job, or family time. You’ll use your own insured vehicle, earn tips, and have room to grow into management if you want a long-term path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—transportation roles in Milledgeville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.