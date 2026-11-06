🏥 Milledgeville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & LPN Openings

Milledgeville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to high‑level leadership. If you’re in nursing or dentistry and open to a move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CHSGa (Chaplinwood Health & Rehab)

CHSGa (Chaplinwood Health & Rehab) Location: Milledgeville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.49–$31.40/hour + shift differentials, management add-on pay, weekly pay

+ shift differentials, management add-on pay, weekly pay Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO with cash-out option, 7 paid holidays, myFlexPay (access pay before payday), referral bonuses

Non-profit, mission-driven rehab center where you’ll lead as an LPN, supervise CNAs, and deliver hands-on care. Good fit if you want strong support, career growth, and extra pay for evenings, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Milledgeville, GA (travel to multiple offices in the area)

(travel to multiple offices in the area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $750,000 yearly guarantee + % of gross profit (Aspen notes average full-time earnings of $1,340,694)

(Aspen notes average full-time earnings of $1,340,694) Benefits: 4-day work week for full-time, company car lease program, medical, vision, PTO, 401(k), CE courses, mileage & hotel reimbursement, no non-compete

High-earning oral surgery role with a guaranteed base and strong upside, plus full business and admin support so you can focus on surgery. Ideal if you’re a board-certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon who wants autonomy and a steady referral base.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a healthcare management company)

(recruiting for a healthcare management company) Location: Milledgeville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year

Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Benefits: Health benefits, PTO, EIB, 401(k) & Roth options, life insurance

Leadership role in an adults-only primary care setting, overseeing financial, clinical, and HR systems. Great match for an RN with BS or ADN who wants to move into (or grow in) administration while keeping a regular weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Milledgeville’s healthcare network is small, and word of mouth travels fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.