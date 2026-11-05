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Milledgeville
🛒 Milledgeville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Milledgeville has some solid retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box stores to specialty shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Sleep Expert – Sales
- Employer: Mattress Firm
- Location: Milledgeville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,000–$64,000 per year (base pay or uncapped commission)
- Deadline: 12/04/2026
Help customers find the right mattress and learn everything about sleep products while earning uncapped commission plus a 401(k) match and health benefits. This role is very sales-focused and includes lifting 50+ lbs and using digital tools to support in-store and online shoppers.
Retail Associates
- Employer: Hobby Lobby
- Location: Milledgeville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a creative, craft-focused store helping customers with art, décor, and hobby supplies. You’ll need to be available some nights and weekends and be self-motivated; craft or hobby experience is a plus but not required.
Stocking Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1121
- Location: 2592 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$32 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Lead the stocking team, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and shelves organized. This is a physical role (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Building Materials (Closing)
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Milledgeville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; rate may vary by experience and location)
Help customers with home improvement projects in the Building Materials area, from finding products to loading items and preparing materials (like cutting wood or drywall). Lowe’s offers health insurance options, a 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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