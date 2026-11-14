Promoting family “fun” around the Big Lake

Visiting their friends who owned a cabin on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake most summers during their early married life, Chuck Appeldoorn and wife Marilyn fell in love with the big lake.

So when Karpen’s Sunset Bay Resort, located just down the road from their friends place, went up for sale over 20 years ago, the Appeldoorn couple decided to take the leap and purchase this venerable, year-round haven.

Almost immediately, the Appeldoorns began a transformation of their 400-foot, sand-beach property into a much larger and what they envisioned to be a ‘family-friendly” enterprise.

Chuck recalls hearing there was nothing for kids to do when they came to recreate around the lake, so he and Marilyn made an effort to make their new property a “‘beautiful family fun resort” with the accent on the word “fun.”

Since that initial purchase in 2004, the Appeldoorns have not stopped their philanthropy around the big lake. Over the past two decades, their clan, and especially Chuck, has seemed to be obsessed with what he claims is his vision of helping to draw more visitors to the second-largest inland lake in Minnesota. Chuck said he wanted people to want to come to Mille Lacs for more than just the terrific fishing, but to enjoy other amenities as well, which led he and his wife to purchase additional recreational venues around the area including, in 2014, what was then Hardwood Hills Golf Course on Mille Lacs west side. Eventually renaming that site Northwood Hills Golf Course, today, it is the busiest golfing facility in the area.

And with Chuck’s goal of making things family-friendly, this summer, Northwood Hills added a chip-and-putt course adjacent to the club house for folks of all ages to use.

That same year Chuck and company purchased Fiddlestix Golf Course on Mille Lac’s east side located just south of Isle on Hwy. 47. Over the past dozen years that property has been transformed into a state-of-the-art R/V park with lots of amenities for park residents, guests and the general public.

As of the summer of 2026, Fiddlestix RV and Golf Resort has become one of the truly visitor-friendly success stories in the area. That park currently has 131 seasonal sites available, along with the addition of 12 Park Model Cabins for rent and 30 short-term rental sites for those who wish to stop in with their campers for just a day or two.

As for amenities at Fiddlestix: the complex boasts having myriad of recreational attractions, including an outdoor pool, a dodgeball ring, a pickleball court, an outdoor basketball court, a mega slide, a jump pad, a jump pillow, a state-of-the-art mini-golf facility and lots of inflatables around the property.

But, with Chuck’s ever-active visionary outlook on providing “things for people to do” when summering around the lake, he is looking forward to offering several new additions to his RV resort to be ready next summer season, including building a golf driving range, adding a nine-hole executive golf course, opening a patio bar, constructing a huge water slide, also adding an arcade room and providing several fishing ponds for kids, stocked with sunfish and the like.

Fiddlestix also offers patrons miles of well-marked four-wheeler trails that meander throughout the back woods of the Fiddlestix estate. Folks can rent a golf car and traverse the trails any day of the week.

But, what most people will notice driving past Fiddlestix on Hwy. 47 these days is some new excavation. That dirt-moving project will be leading to what Chuck calls a giant “Recreational Pond.” This man-made pond which stretches over an acre, has already been dug and will have a lined bottom with rock on one side and grass on the other, and will be bio-fed with water from their wells. “I envision people picnicking around this pool and maybe fishing or kayaking the pond,” Chuck said.

“We want people to know that most of these amenities we offer in our park are not only for our RV residents and customers, but also for the general public to frequent,” Chuck said.

“We want locals who are looking for things to do during the summer months to come to our park and have fun.”

And providing “fun” things to do is certainly a big part of the Appeldoorn tradition since Chuck and Marilyn came to Mille Lacs.