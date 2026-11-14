On what turned out to be a perfect day for racing, the Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country runners traveled to Litchfield to compete in the Section 5A meet on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The team members competed against 20 other schools, including Great River Conference squads and extending to schools such as Holdingford, St. John’s Prep, and the Northwest Nighthawks.

At cross-country section meets, the top two scoring teams qualify for the state meet, and after those runners are taken out of the results, the top six individuals will qualify to compete at the state meet. This means a total of 20 runners (including team alternates) from the boys’ and girls’ races move to the state meet in each section.

In the girls’ 5K, Lily Fitzharris was the lone Raider to compete, and she set a personal best time for her final high school run at 23:55 for 78th place out of 108 girls.

For the boys’ 5K, the Raiders fielded a full team of five runners as a couple seniors were pulled up from junior varsity in the post-season.

Senior Hunter Vaught led the way for the final race of his high school career, placing 33rd out of 129 runners with his time of 17:54. Freshman Aidan Heise finished with 21:55 for 112th. Senior Isaac Lewis and freshman Rylan Heise battled once more for 120th and 121st, respectively, coming across the finish line at 24:09 and 24:22. Senior Wheeler Minenko completed the team, finishing in 25:34 for 127th in the field. Vaught ran his season best time, and the four other boys ran their personal bests for the final meet of the season