Lewis Cannon - Riding during hunting?

Hey all you's ATV, side by side and off road vehicle fans, there's some do's and don'ts for use during the deer season. So check it out these off-highway vehicle regulations that apply during the firearms season, and don't get urself in a bad situation!

Off-highway vehicle riders and hunters should be aware of additional riding restrictions throughout the firearms deer season. In areas where hunters are allowed to use a rifle, recreational off-highway vehicle use is not permitted on state forest trails and access routes. (It is allowed on state forest roads.) The restrictions are intended to minimize potential conflicts between deer hunters and recreational riders.

Restriction dates and locations:

Nov. 7-22 in the 100 series of deer permit areas

Nov. 7-15 in the 200 and 300 series of deer permit areas

On all OHV trails in southeastern Minnesota starting Nov. 1

Trails remain open to licensed deer hunters using them in conjunction with their hunting activities, but off-highway vehicle use is allowed only:

Before legal shooting hours (half-hour before sunrise)

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After legal shooting hours (half-hour after sunset)

A deer permit area map can be found on the DNR website.