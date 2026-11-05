Onamia schools have fun with Homecoming

Onamia PreK-12 Principal Tammy Sloth gave her report to the school board at the October meeting held in the Media Center at the High School and said “We kicked off October with Homecoming Week! Students engaged in a variety of activities and dress-up days.” She said some of the highlights included the crowning of the Homecoming Court, mid-day volleyball games, and the Students of the Month in the elementary school (PreK-6th grades) receiving recognition for showing kindness. “We felt like it really brought the community together. All in all it was a long and exciting week, which closed with the Homecoming Dance in Isle on Friday night.”

Fire Safety Week activities were held on Oct. 5. “Students in the primary grades spent time talking about ways to respond in the event of a fire, including meeting with the local fire department and getting an up close look at a fire truck.” Speaking of fire, Onamia has completed two more fire drills, “bringing our evacuation time significantly down from 2 minutes 25 seconds to 1 minute and 16 seconds on October 8.”

Onamia also had a lockdown drill “in which most students did a great job getting into position and maintaining silence.” Sloth said the 6th grade students did struggle with being quiet during this time “and have been talked to about the serious nature of this drill.” Assistant Principal Karn Dols added that they also had a representative from MDE review their safety policies “and give us ideas and any suggestions for improvement.”

Academic screening is completed and Sloth said students in the elementary school who need additional support have been identified.

Students have “What I Need” (WIN) time each day and interventions are underway. The High School just had its first WIN time on Oct. 9. “Students who were missing work had the opportunity to catch up during the 6th and 7th hours. It proved to be quite successful and students were able to enjoy the gym after completing their work.” In the past, they hosted 3 WIN times throughout the year. “It sounds like staff are interested in doing this up to two times a month, which I am all for,” Sloth said.

This last week, conferences were held before MEA break. Elementary teachers shared that "only registration was challenging for families.” Sloth said families couldn’t use the app to register, so teachers were quick to respond and help families navigate JMC (the new Student Information System SIS) using the browser instead. “Yet, the turnout was great and teachers were excited to see so many families come in!”

Onamia’s Scholastic Book Fair was also open during conferences, “which was one of the most successful we've had with 185 books sold!” The Attendance Committee also did some fundraising by selling popcorn.

Sloth concluded that Onamia’s Parent Advisory Committee is collaborating with the Title teachers in planning the first Family Fun Night on Thursday, Oct. 29. They planned for a dinner to be served, followed by a Halloween Dance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. “It has been a fun series of events and successes, with more in the works. Staff are intentional in identifying and meeting the needs of our learners, all while creating a positive culture to thrive in.”