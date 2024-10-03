CO reports 9-23-24

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked opening weekend duck hunters and their watercraft. Small-game hunters reported good numbers of grouse, but too many leaves. Verkuilen also attended training and met with taxidermists.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking small-game, waterfowl, and archery hunters. ATV riding and angling activity was also monitored. Enforcement action was taken on duck hunting and ATV riding violations. A reminder that Minnesota law requires a wearable life jacket for every person on a boat, including waterfowl boats.

CO Joseph Scholz (Malmo) patrolled for waterfowl, small-game, and bear-hunting activity. Waterfowl hunters had moderate success, averaging two to three birds per hunter. The most common ducks were mallards, wood ducks, and ringnecks. Grouse-hunting activity continued to be a challenge due to vegetation cover, though most hunters reported seeing or at least hearing birds. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without a small-game license and transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle. With many different hunting options available right now, be mindful of others when making use of public land.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked small-game and waterfowl hunters in the area. Benkofske gave a law and ethics talk at a trapping education class. Enforcement action was taken for duck hunting with lead shot.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy week that included nuisance-animal calls and TIP information reports. A bobcat-possession permit was issued for a road-killed cat. The duck opener saw a fair amount of harvest and violations that included hunting in a state park, shooting grebes, unplugged shotgun, and failing to have sufficient PFDs. Starr assisted with local calls that included a domestic abuse complaint and abandoned drug items in a WMA. Starr also attended annual training.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for fishing, ATV riding, bear-hunting, archery deer-hunting, small-game hunting, and waterfowl-hunting activities. She followed up on various wildlife- and hunting related calls. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and OHM violations. She was flagged down to help look for a missing hunter and thanks to the quick response of the K9 Unit and Aviation Unit officers, they were able to find the hunter and bring him back to his family.