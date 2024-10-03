Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mille Lacs Messenger

    Lewis Cannon - Turkey hunting!

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GsLQ_0vsilECn00

    Listen up all you gobbler lovers, I know the season has been open for a week, but thought I’d give ya’ll a lil brush up on the season and some of the rules. So check this out from the DNR!

    The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 27. Here’s some registration tips if you bag one:

    * Wild turkeys must be registered within 24 hours of harvest.

    * You may now register by three methods: at a registration station, by calling 888-706-6367 or online.

    * The feathers, head, and feet must remain on the wild turkey until it is registered. Once registered turkeys may be transported with just a fully feathered attached wing, or an intact leg and foot.

    * No person may possess an unregistered wild turkey outside the wild turkey permit area where the bird was taken unless it is being transported in a direct route to a registration station.

    * Although hunters are not restricted to a permit area, hunters who register a turkey will be required to provide the permit area where they harvested their bird.

    Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may use a crossbow, bow or shotgun afield. Fall turkey licenses are available for purchase online (mndnr.gov/buyalicense), by telephone by calling 888-665-4236 or in person anywhere Minnesota DNR licenses are sold.

    More information about fall turkey hunting is available on the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey) and in a recorded Minnesota DNR outdoor skills webinar (youtube.com/watch?v=EVS-PoNTEew).

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile29 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy