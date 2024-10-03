Lewis Cannon - Turkey hunting!

Listen up all you gobbler lovers, I know the season has been open for a week, but thought I’d give ya’ll a lil brush up on the season and some of the rules. So check this out from the DNR!

The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 27. Here’s some registration tips if you bag one:

* Wild turkeys must be registered within 24 hours of harvest.

* You may now register by three methods: at a registration station, by calling 888-706-6367 or online.

* The feathers, head, and feet must remain on the wild turkey until it is registered. Once registered turkeys may be transported with just a fully feathered attached wing, or an intact leg and foot.

* No person may possess an unregistered wild turkey outside the wild turkey permit area where the bird was taken unless it is being transported in a direct route to a registration station.

* Although hunters are not restricted to a permit area, hunters who register a turkey will be required to provide the permit area where they harvested their bird.

Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may use a crossbow, bow or shotgun afield. Fall turkey licenses are available for purchase online (mndnr.gov/buyalicense), by telephone by calling 888-665-4236 or in person anywhere Minnesota DNR licenses are sold.

More information about fall turkey hunting is available on the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey) and in a recorded Minnesota DNR outdoor skills webinar (youtube.com/watch?v=EVS-PoNTEew).