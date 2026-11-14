The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information in the death of Dr. Cathy Donovan, who was struck and killed while walking her dogs along Hwy 169 in Kathio Township about 3 years ago. Investigators are still working the case and following all tips and leads, and they urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward and tell the truth.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office