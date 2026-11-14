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Millcreek
🏥 Millcreek, UT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Growth
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Millcreek, UT is busy right now, especially for nurses, techs, and mental health pros. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.
Surgical Technologist – OR Team
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about keeping a fast-paced OR running smoothly. You’ll prep the room, manage sterile instruments, assist with positioning and draping, and handle counts and specimens with care.
Surgical Technologist – Acute Care
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Certified Surgical Tech role in an acute care setting. You’ll prep ORs, support surgeons during procedures, maintain strict sterile technique, and work closely with nurses and anesthesia across multiple specialties.
Inpatient Rehabilitation Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN position on an inpatient rehab unit serving adults and older adults. You’ll do full assessments, meds, wound and IV care, EMR charting, and team up with therapists and physicians to help patients regain function.
Critical Care Float Pool RN
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
For experienced critical care RNs who like variety. You’ll float between ICU, step-down, and other high-acuity units, manage drips, vents, and rapid responses, and support a culture of safety and teamwork.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Imaging role focused on quality diagnostic X-rays. You’ll follow physician protocols, practice radiation safety, position patients, operate imaging equipment, and document exams in EMR/RIS.
Mental Health Therapist
- Employer: Odyssey House of Utah (non-profit)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (serving the Millcreek area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000–$75,000 (salary description also notes $65,000)
Work with adults, teens, kids, or clients with severe mental illness in a well-known treatment center. Low average caseloads (~12 clients), strong benefits (medical, dental, PTO, 403(b) match, tuition help), and lots of training and promotion potential.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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