Millcreek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing and imaging. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Millcreek, UT

Millcreek, UT Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Float across med-surg, telemetry, step-down, and specialty units, caring for a wide mix of patients. Great if you like variety, fast learning, and working with many different teams.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Millcreek, UT

Millcreek, UT Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity care in a Neuro ICU, closely monitoring patients and coordinating with a full care team. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and love critical care.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Millcreek, UT

Millcreek, UT Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

New grad friendly residency on a med-surg unit with preceptors, education, and simulation. Ideal if you just finished nursing school and want strong support in your first RN role.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Millcreek, UT

Millcreek, UT Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-acuity NICU, managing daily operations, staffing, and quality of care for critically ill newborns. Best for experienced NICU leaders who enjoy mentoring nurses and driving quality improvement.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Millcreek, UT

Millcreek, UT Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Use advanced mammography equipment to support breast imaging and patient-centered care. Great if you’re detail-oriented, empathetic, and comfortable guiding patients through screenings.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Millcreek, UT

Millcreek, UT Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Handle a wide range of imaging—diagnostic, fluoroscopy, trauma, surgical, and mobile—in an acute care setting. Good for techs who like variety, teaching others, and keeping skills sharp.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.