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Millcreek
🏥 Millcreek, UT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now
10 days ago
Millcreek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing and imaging. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, this week has some solid options.
Registered Nurse – Float Pool
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Float across med-surg, telemetry, step-down, and specialty units, caring for a wide mix of patients. Great if you like variety, fast learning, and working with many different teams.
ICU Registered Nurse – Neuro ICU
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Provide high-acuity care in a Neuro ICU, closely monitoring patients and coordinating with a full care team. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and love critical care.
Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (Entry-Level)
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
New grad friendly residency on a med-surg unit with preceptors, education, and simulation. Ideal if you just finished nursing school and want strong support in your first RN role.
NICU Nurse Manager
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-acuity NICU, managing daily operations, staffing, and quality of care for critically ill newborns. Best for experienced NICU leaders who enjoy mentoring nurses and driving quality improvement.
Mammography Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Use advanced mammography equipment to support breast imaging and patient-centered care. Great if you’re detail-oriented, empathetic, and comfortable guiding patients through screenings.
Radiology Technologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Millcreek, UT
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Handle a wide range of imaging—diagnostic, fluoroscopy, trauma, surgical, and mobile—in an acute care setting. Good for techs who like variety, teaching others, and keeping skills sharp.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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