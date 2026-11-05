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Millcreek
Millcreek Magic Ice Show returns Thanksgiving weekend
3 days ago
The Millcreek Magic Ice Show: PHENOMENA returns to Millcreek Common on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 27–29, with shows at 5:30 PM and 7 PM each night. Tickets cost $5 and seating is limited. The ice at Millcreek Common is scheduled to open on November 20. More information and tickets: millcreekcommon.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Millcreek Common
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