🏥 Millcreek, UT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

Millcreek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, lab pros, and respiratory therapists. If you want hands-on patient care in acute and emergency settings, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Millcreek, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide bedside care on acute care units, from full patient assessments to meds, treatments, and rapid responses. Great fit if you like fast-paced hospital work, close teamwork, and educating patients and families.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Millcreek, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and validate lab tests that guide urgent clinical decisions in ER and acute care. Ideal if you enjoy high-acuity work, troubleshooting analyzers, and mentoring other lab staff.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Millcreek, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Deliver respiratory care across ICU, ER, and med-surg, including ventilator management and arterial blood gas interpretation. Good match if you’re confident in emergencies and like working closely with nurses and physicians overnight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.