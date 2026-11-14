Millburn and Short Hills have some nice teaching options right now, especially if you enjoy small classes and motivated students. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Art of Problem Solving (AoPS Academy)

Art of Problem Solving (AoPS Academy) Location: Millburn, NJ (Short Hills campus)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $35.00–$40.50 per hour

Teach small, advanced language arts classes using ready-made curriculum after school and on weekends. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong reading/writing skills, some K–12 classroom or tutoring experience, and want steady hours (about 3+ hours/week per class) with paid sick leave, 401(k) match, and class discounts.

Employer: Art of Problem Solving (AoPS Academy)

Art of Problem Solving (AoPS Academy) Location: Millburn, NJ (Short Hills campus)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $35.00–$40.50 per hour

Lead small, advanced math classes from Honors Math 6 through Calculus and contest prep (AMC, MATHCOUNTS, AIME). Ideal if you have a bachelor’s (STEM or education preferred), strong math skills, and enjoy contest-style problem solving. Afterschool/evening and weekend schedule, with paid sick leave, 401(k) match, and discounts on AoPS programs.

Employer: The Winston School of Short Hills

Location: Short Hills, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $50,000–$75,000 (based on experience)

Teach reading and language arts to grades 4–8 at a small independent school for students with language-based learning differences (dyslexia, ADHD, etc.). Great for someone with elementary or middle school experience, Orton-Gillingham background, and a passion for multi-sensory, student-centered instruction in small groups.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.