Retail and customer service are buzzing around Millburn / Short Hills, especially at The Mall at Short Hills. If you like working with people and love fashion or beauty, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rebag

Rebag Location: Short Hills, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$45,000 base + up to $12,000 variable

Luxury resale boutique role helping customers buy and sell designer handbags and accessories. Great fit if you love fashion, sustainability, and tech, and enjoy hitting sales goals while working on a small, team-focused sales floor.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: The Mall at Short Hills, Short Hills, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.35–$24.30/hour + commission (3% on beauty)

In-store MAC role inside Nordstrom, doing makeup applications, skincare consults, and beauty sales. Good for someone who loves beauty trends, can work evenings/weekends, and wants hourly pay plus commission and access to Nordstrom’s benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.