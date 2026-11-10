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Millburn
📢 Donate new toys to Millburn Police Toys for Tots by Dec. 1
5 days ago
📢 Donate to Millburn Police Toys for Tots Drive
The Millburn Police Department is running its annual Toys for Tots Drive and is collecting new, unwrapped toys now through December 1, 2026.
You can drop off donations:
- In the Police Department lobby, 435 Essex Street, beneath the holiday tree
- At any Millburn public school
All toys will help make the holidays brighter for children in need.
If you’re able, pick up an extra toy on your next shopping trip and drop it off at one of the locations above by December 1. Every donation helps.
More Info: Millburn Police Department Toys for Tots Drive • M...
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