🏥 Millburn, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Millburn / Short Hills is steady right now, with options from human primary care to pet emergency care. Here are several solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health (Barnabas Health Medical Group)

RWJBarnabas Health (Barnabas Health Medical Group) Location: Millburn, NJ (120 Millburn Avenue)

(120 Millburn Avenue) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays) Pay: $23.06 – $29.35 per hour

Work in a busy primary care office with a mix of clinical and front-desk tasks—vitals, injections, EMR (Epic), patient education, and scheduling. Comes with a strong benefits package (PTO, medical, dental, vision, retirement, tuition reimbursement, and more) and chances to grow within a large health system.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Millburn, NJ

Type: Full-time , nights/weekends/holidays on rotation

, nights/weekends/holidays on rotation Pay: $25 – $44 per hour (includes base; 401k match)

Hands-on emergency vet tech role in a 24/7 ER hospital, working on everything from triage and critical care to anesthesia and advanced procedures. Offers day-one health benefits, student loan repayment, paid parental leave, travel stipend for CE, and potential equity after a year.

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: Short Hills, NJ

Type: Full-time , includes weekends

, includes weekends Pay: $17.60 – $21.30 per hour

Support urgent care doctors by documenting visits, helping with basic procedures, and coordinating tests and referrals in a fast-paced clinic. Good fit if you type quickly, like direct patient contact, and want experience in urgent care with full benefits through VillageMD.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.