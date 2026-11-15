Mill Valley neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home basics to kids’ clothes and even golf clubs. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Fairy lights

Condition: Not stated (see photos)

Location: Scott Valley, Mill Valley, Marin County, CA

Details: A set of fairy lights being given away. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets them. Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/9WHgy64

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 20W halogen bulb

Condition: 2000 hour, 20W

Location: Scott Valley, Mill Valley, Marin County, CA

Details: Single 20W halogen bulb with a 2000-hour rating. Good if you need a replacement bulb. The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before picking someone. Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/kaVkuiS

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Bundle of light bulbs

Condition: Miscellaneous working lightbulbs

Location: Scott Valley, Mill Valley, Marin County, CA

Details: Three gallon bags full of mixed, working light bulbs. Great if you like to have spares on hand. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient. Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/gpKRpkb

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Round black metal side table with tray top

Condition: Not stated

Location: Tamalpais Valley, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Simple round metal side table with a tray-style top. Free to whoever can pick up first. Nice for a living room, bedroom, or patio.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Round black wall clock

Condition: Works

Location: Tamalpais Park, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Simple round wall clock with a black frame and face and white numbers. In working order. Pickup in Mill Valley.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Dresser

Condition: Not stated

Location: Edgewood-Cypress, Mill Valley, CA

Dimensions: 19” x 60” x 33”

Details: Free dresser with listed measurements so you can check if it fits your space or vehicle.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Kids’ clothes (sizes 8–10)

Condition: Clean

Location: Tamalpais Valley, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Four bags of kids’ clothing for boys and girls, around sizes 8–10. Includes shirts, pants, shorts, dresses, etc. All free and clean, great for growing kids or to keep as extras.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Perfect Aire cool mist humidifier

Condition: Works

Location: Tamalpais Park, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Cool mist humidifier with adjustable mist and a night light feature. In working condition. Pickup in Mill Valley.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: TaylorMade Burner golf club set

Condition: Good condition

Location: Tamalpais Valley, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Set of TaylorMade Burner golf clubs, including drivers and irons. Listed as in good condition—nice free find for golfers or someone just getting started.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Miele FJM vacuum bags

Condition: 3 new boxes

Location: Panoramic, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Three new boxes of Miele FJM vacuum bags, free to a good home. Perfect if you already use a Miele that takes FJM bags.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—free items in Mill Valley tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.