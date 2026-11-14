From Saturday through Monday, the forecast calls for changing weather and dangerous ocean conditions along the Pacific coast. On Saturday, there will be a few morning showers, then some sun with a high near 64°F. A High Surf Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Sunday, and a Coastal Flood Advisory continues through 6 p.m. Please stay away from beaches, rocks, jetties, and seawalls due to dangerous surf and coastal flooding.

On Sunday, rain is expected, mainly from late morning through the afternoon and evening, and roads may be slick. On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain and a high near 62°F. Neighbors are asked to stay out of the water, never drive through floodwater, and share this alert with others who may not see it. For updates, check the National Weather Service site at the link provided.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southern Marin Fire District