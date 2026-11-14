📅 Holiday Craft Fair returns to Mill Valley Dec. 5

The 21st Annual Holiday Craft Fair is coming up on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10:00am–4:00pm at the Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley.

Hosted by Mill Valley Arts & Recreation, this year’s fair has more vendors than ever, with additional spaces upstairs.

You’ll find handmade items that may include:

Woodwork, jewelry, glass work, ceramics

Holiday decorations, knitwear, fiber arts

Plants and more

There’s ample parking, and the event is open to all. Come by to support new and returning artists and get your holiday shopping done with unique, handmade gifts.