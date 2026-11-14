📅 Free indoor Grateful Dead-inspired show in Mill Valley

Dead At The Junction: Winter Warmer is back with a FREE indoor show on November 24 at 6 PM.

Host Alex Jordan is bringing a special “Bertha Night” with a lineup of friends, most of them from BERTHA: Grateful Drag — including Melody Walker, Mike Wheeler, Mookie Siegel, Jacob Groopman, and Justin Vorp.

Expect an evening of Dead-inspired grooves and good company, all at no cost to get in. Veterans are also highlighted with a “First Beer On Us” note in the announcement.

If you’re into live music or the Grateful Dead vibe, mark Nov. 24, 6 PM on your calendar and come enjoy this free show.