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📅 Free Dead-inspired “Winter Warmer” show Nov. 24
📅 Free indoor Grateful Dead-inspired show in Mill Valley
Dead At The Junction: Winter Warmer is back with a FREE indoor show on November 24 at 6 PM.
Host Alex Jordan is bringing a special “Bertha Night” with a lineup of friends, most of them from BERTHA: Grateful Drag — including Melody Walker, Mike Wheeler, Mookie Siegel, Jacob Groopman, and Justin Vorp.
Expect an evening of Dead-inspired grooves and good company, all at no cost to get in. Veterans are also highlighted with a “First Beer On Us” note in the announcement.
If you’re into live music or the Grateful Dead vibe, mark Nov. 24, 6 PM on your calendar and come enjoy this free show.
More Info: Dead At The Junction: Hosted By Alex Jordan - Mill...
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