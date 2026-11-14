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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Mill Valley Right Now
Mill Valley neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to toys and baby gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Free - Mini Toy Claw Machine (The Claw)
Item: Mini tabletop toy claw machine (The Claw) with a few small stuffed prizes inside
Condition: Works; runs on batteries
Category: Toys & games
Location: Tamalpais Park, Mill Valley, CA
Details: Fun little game for kids and parties. Compact size makes it easy to set on a table or counter.
Free Modern Brown Sofa
Item: Comfortable brown sofa
Size: 89 inches long
Condition: Arms are starting to fray; one side has a patch and has been covered with throws
Category: Furniture
Location: Edgewood-Cypress, Mill Valley, CA
Details: Full-size couch, free to anyone who can pick it up. Good if you don’t mind some wear or plan to use a cover.
Munchkin Diaper Pail (2)
Item: Two Munchkin diaper pails
Color/Style: Compact white trash can with pedal operation
Quantity: 2 units
Category: Baby & kids
Location: Sycamore Park, Mill Valley, CA
Details: Foot-pedal design keeps hands free. Great for nurseries or as small lidded trash cans.
Free King Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Like-New condition
Item: King-size 3" cooling memory foam mattress topper
Condition: Like new; foam kept covered and in perfect condition per poster
Original Value: About $140
Category: Furniture / bedding
Location: Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
Details: Standard King (not California King). 3-inch, 40D high-density, temperature-sensitive memory foam. CertiPUR-US certified for content, emissions, and durability. Cover unzips so you can access and use the foam on its own.
Cardboard Boxes
Item: 17 cardboard boxes
Breakdown: 1 large, 11 medium, 5 smaller
Condition: All in great shape and already broken down
Category: Moving / Other
Location: Edgewood-Cypress, Mill Valley, CA (exact address shared by poster via message)
Details: Perfect for moving, storage, or shipping. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pick-up time and get the address.
Cuisinart Coffee Grinder
Item: Cuisinart coffee grinder with adjustable grind settings
Condition: Very well loved; no longer accurate for grinding a set number of cups, so you’ll need to measure grounds yourself
Category: Appliances / kitchen
Location: Tamalpais Valley, Mill Valley, CA
Details: Good option if you want a basic electric grinder and don’t mind measuring by hand.
These free deals tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.