Mill Valley neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to toys and baby gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Mini tabletop toy claw machine (The Claw) with a few small stuffed prizes inside

Condition: Works; runs on batteries

Category: Toys & games

Location: Tamalpais Park, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Fun little game for kids and parties. Compact size makes it easy to set on a table or counter.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Comfortable brown sofa

Size: 89 inches long

Condition: Arms are starting to fray; one side has a patch and has been covered with throws

Category: Furniture

Location: Edgewood-Cypress, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Full-size couch, free to anyone who can pick it up. Good if you don’t mind some wear or plan to use a cover.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Munchkin diaper pails

Color/Style: Compact white trash can with pedal operation

Quantity: 2 units

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Sycamore Park, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Foot-pedal design keeps hands free. Great for nurseries or as small lidded trash cans.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: King-size 3" cooling memory foam mattress topper

Condition: Like new; foam kept covered and in perfect condition per poster

Original Value: About $140

Category: Furniture / bedding

Location: Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Standard King (not California King). 3-inch, 40D high-density, temperature-sensitive memory foam. CertiPUR-US certified for content, emissions, and durability. Cover unzips so you can access and use the foam on its own.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 17 cardboard boxes

Breakdown: 1 large, 11 medium, 5 smaller

Condition: All in great shape and already broken down

Category: Moving / Other

Location: Edgewood-Cypress, Mill Valley, CA (exact address shared by poster via message)

Details: Perfect for moving, storage, or shipping. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pick-up time and get the address.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Cuisinart coffee grinder with adjustable grind settings

Condition: Very well loved; no longer accurate for grinding a set number of cups, so you’ll need to measure grounds yourself

Category: Appliances / kitchen

Location: Tamalpais Valley, Mill Valley, CA

Details: Good option if you want a basic electric grinder and don’t mind measuring by hand.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.