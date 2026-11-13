A temporary flood barrier is being installed along Miller Ave near the Almonte neighborhood and Tam High playing fields to help reduce flooding during winter storms and king tides. The barrier, about 1,100 feet long, will block bay water from Richardson Bay and works with inflatable plugs in storm drains to keep water from backing up onto the road.

The barrier is expected to be in place through the winter season. City crews plan to test the system during high tides on November 20, 21, and 22, when this part of Miller Ave may be closed. Police and Public Works will watch conditions and close or reopen the road based on safety, and will send Nixle alerts about changes. People walking or biking on the Multiuse Path should expect temporary closures of access points during high tides and flooding and should plan other routes when needed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mill Valley