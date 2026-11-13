Rain and wind are expected in Southern Marin starting Friday. Skies should be mostly cloudy on Saturday, with more showers possible on Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

High tides may cause flooding in low shoreline areas through Saturday. Dangerous surf is expected from late Friday into early Sunday, with sneaker waves and strong rip currents. People should stay out of the water and away from beaches, rocks, and jetties, and watch for slick roads and floodwater when driving.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southern Marin Fire District