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Mill Valley
🚨 City of Mill Valley email delays from Microsoft 365 outage
10 days ago
🚨 City email delays from Microsoft 365 outage
As of November 13, 2026, the City of Mill Valley is affected by an ongoing Microsoft 365 outage.
Because of this, City staff may have intermittent delays sending and receiving emails.
For now:
- Use 911 for any emergencies
- Be patient if you’re waiting for an email reply from City staff
The City notes that service will be restored as Microsoft resolves the issue and appreciates everyone’s patience in the meantime.
More Info: Alert Center • Microsoft Outage — Due to an ongoin...
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