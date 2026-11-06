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Travel
Mount Tam sunsets best enjoyed with early arrival
8 days ago
Visitors to Mount Tamalpais State Park are encouraged to arrive early for sunset views to enjoy long shadows and an extended light show across the bay, including views from Old Stage Road.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mount Tamalpais State Park
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