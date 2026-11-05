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Mill Valley

Mill Valley issues Nov. 5 MVConnect updates

7 days ago

The City of Mill Valley has released the MVConnect update for November 5, 2026, with information on a High Tide Alert, a Storm Season Emergency Resolution, a Rain Gear Drive, arts and recreation and library news and events, and a City Hall historical designation. Read the full update at MVConnect. Subscribe for future updates: https://t.co/L9r85YHEKg

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mill Valley

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