📢 Mill Valley honors Volunteer All-Star John Cutler

📢 Mill Valley honors longtime volunteer John Cutler

On Monday, November 2, the Mill Valley City Council recognized John Cutler as the fourth quarter Volunteer All-Star for his decades of service to the community.

Over the years, John has:

Led the 1967 school bond campaign that funded the construction of Mill Valley Middle School

that funded the construction of Served on the Mill Valley School Board from 1969 to 1977 , including as president in 1974

from , including as Supported seniors through his work on the Board of the Redwoods , a community of seniors

, a community of seniors Served two terms on the Mountain Play Board of Directors , including a year as president

, including a year as president Helped grow the local arts scene as a 35-year board member and former secretary of Chamber Music Marin

The City is celebrating John for his six decades of civic leadership and his lasting impact on Mill Valley’s schools, seniors, arts, and community life.