📢 Aquatics & fitness jobs hiring event Nov. 9 in Mill Valley

📢 Aquatics & fitness jobs hiring event in Mill Valley

Looking for a job with the Mill Valley Arts & Recreation team?

Come to the Aquatics & Fitness Hiring Event on Monday, November 9, 2026, 4–6pm at the Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941.

They’re hiring for ages 15+ for:

Aquatics Team: Swim Instructors, Lifeguards, Senior Lifeguards

Swim Instructors, Lifeguards, Senior Lifeguards Fitness Team: Group Fitness Instructors, Certified Personal Trainers

Group Fitness Instructors, Certified Personal Trainers Youth & Teens Team: After School Program Staff

What to bring:

Multiple copies of your resume

Two professional references (name, title, contact info)

You can:

Learn about open jobs

Meet hiring managers and supervisors

Take part in on-the-spot interviews (group interviews are held in the second hour, and you must attend the second hour to be considered for employment)

Learn more or RSVP by emailing Elizabeth Oku at eoku@cityofmillvalley.gov.