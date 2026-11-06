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Mill Valley
📢 Aquatics & fitness jobs hiring event Nov. 9 in Mill Valley
8 days ago
📢 Aquatics & fitness jobs hiring event in Mill Valley
Looking for a job with the Mill Valley Arts & Recreation team?
Come to the Aquatics & Fitness Hiring Event on Monday, November 9, 2026, 4–6pm at the Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941.
They’re hiring for ages 15+ for:
- Aquatics Team: Swim Instructors, Lifeguards, Senior Lifeguards
- Fitness Team: Group Fitness Instructors, Certified Personal Trainers
- Youth & Teens Team: After School Program Staff
What to bring:
- Multiple copies of your resume
- Two professional references (name, title, contact info)
You can:
- Learn about open jobs
- Meet hiring managers and supervisors
- Take part in on-the-spot interviews (group interviews are held in the second hour, and you must attend the second hour to be considered for employment)
Learn more or RSVP by emailing Elizabeth Oku at eoku@cityofmillvalley.gov.
More Info: Calendar • Aquatics & Fitness Hiring Event
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