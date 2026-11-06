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🎁 Community Freebies in Mill Valley — Outdoor Gear, Crafts & More
Mill Valley neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from outdoor furniture to craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.
Outdoor Furniture and Garden Pots
What: Wooden outdoor table, assorted chairs, and garden pots. Great for a patio or garden setup.
- Condition: Used; exact condition not listed, but all items are being given away together
- Location: Lovell Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
- Details: First come, first serve — no hold mentioned, so plan to go soon if you’re interested.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cloth Doll Body & Porcelain Parts (Mill Valley)
What: Weighted cloth doll body plus porcelain head, feet, and hands. The poster suggests it could be good for an art or craft project.
- Condition:
- Porcelain head is broken
- Cloth body is in good condition and weighted
- Porcelain feet are in good condition
- One porcelain hand is damaged (shown in photos)
- Location: Mill Valley, Marin County, California
- Pickup times: Weekdays 9:30–2 (as stated by the poster)
- Extra info: More photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/nUwfcQT
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Baseball Bat & Badminton Rackets (Mill Valley)
What: One old metal baseball bat and four vintage-looking badminton rackets.
- Condition:
- Bat is described as old metal
- Rackets are vintage-looking with grips flaking off (see photos)
- Location: Mill Valley, Marin County, California
- Pickup times: Weekdays 9:30–2 (as stated by the poster)
- Extra info: Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Dza6NkZ
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free Heating Pad
What: Free working heating pad, older model.
- Condition: Old model but working, according to the poster
- Location: Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Mill Valley tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.