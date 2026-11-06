🎁 Community Freebies in Mill Valley — Outdoor Gear, Crafts & More

Mill Valley neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from outdoor furniture to craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

What: Wooden outdoor table, assorted chairs, and garden pots. Great for a patio or garden setup.

Condition: Used; exact condition not listed, but all items are being given away together

Used; exact condition not listed, but all items are being given away together Location: Lovell Avenue, Mill Valley, CA

Details: First come, first serve — no hold mentioned, so plan to go soon if you’re interested.

— no hold mentioned, so plan to go soon if you’re interested. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Weighted cloth doll body plus porcelain head, feet, and hands. The poster suggests it could be good for an art or craft project.

Condition: Porcelain head is broken Cloth body is in good condition and weighted Porcelain feet are in good condition One porcelain hand is damaged (shown in photos)

Location: Mill Valley, Marin County, California

Pickup times: Weekdays 9:30–2 (as stated by the poster)

(as stated by the poster) Extra info: More photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/nUwfcQT

More photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/nUwfcQT Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

What: One old metal baseball bat and four vintage-looking badminton rackets.

Condition: Bat is described as old metal Rackets are vintage-looking with grips flaking off (see photos)

Location: Mill Valley, Marin County, California

Pickup times: Weekdays 9:30–2 (as stated by the poster)

(as stated by the poster) Extra info: Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Dza6NkZ

Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Dza6NkZ Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

What: Free working heating pad, older model.

Condition: Old model but working , according to the poster

, according to the poster Location: Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mill Valley tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.