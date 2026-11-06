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Mill Valley

🎁 Community Freebies in Mill Valley — Outdoor Gear, Crafts & More

8 days ago

Mill Valley neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from outdoor furniture to craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

Outdoor Furniture and Garden Pots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ek6N4_1GoMR2P800

What: Wooden outdoor table, assorted chairs, and garden pots. Great for a patio or garden setup.

  • Condition: Used; exact condition not listed, but all items are being given away together
  • Location: Lovell Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
  • Details: First come, first serve — no hold mentioned, so plan to go soon if you’re interested.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Cloth Doll Body & Porcelain Parts (Mill Valley)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSWn5_1GoMR2P800

What: Weighted cloth doll body plus porcelain head, feet, and hands. The poster suggests it could be good for an art or craft project.

  • Condition:
    • Porcelain head is broken
    • Cloth body is in good condition and weighted
    • Porcelain feet are in good condition
    • One porcelain hand is damaged (shown in photos)
  • Location: Mill Valley, Marin County, California
  • Pickup times: Weekdays 9:30–2 (as stated by the poster)
  • Extra info: More photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/nUwfcQT
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Baseball Bat & Badminton Rackets (Mill Valley)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNhwe_1GoMR2P800

What: One old metal baseball bat and four vintage-looking badminton rackets.

  • Condition:
    • Bat is described as old metal
    • Rackets are vintage-looking with grips flaking off (see photos)
  • Location: Mill Valley, Marin County, California
  • Pickup times: Weekdays 9:30–2 (as stated by the poster)
  • Extra info: Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Dza6NkZ
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free Heating Pad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhVIQ_1GoMR2P800

What: Free working heating pad, older model.

  • Condition: Old model but working, according to the poster
  • Location: Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mill Valley tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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