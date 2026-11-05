Fire-safe plant spacing guidance for homes

The Southern Marin Fire District shares a fire-smart landscaping tip for November focused on plant spacing. Proper spacing of trees and shrubs can help slow fire as it moves through plants toward homes.

Keep the first 5 feet around structures free of plants. Space trees at least 10 feet apart on mild slopes, 20 feet apart on medium slopes, and 30 feet apart on steep slopes. Space shrubs 2, 4, or 6 times their height apart, depending on the slope. Breaking up long rows of trees and shrubs with proper spacing or hard surfaces can also help slow fire spread.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southern Marin Fire District