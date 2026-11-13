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🛒 Mill Creek WA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Mill Creek has some solid front-line jobs right now, from grocery to banking to fitness. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Meat & Seafood Clerk – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Mill Creek, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: At least local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience
Help prep, package, and display fresh meat and seafood while keeping the department clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy food, don’t mind hands-on work, and like helping shoppers pick the right cut or cooking method.
Club Studio Presale Team – Founding Staff
- Employer: Club Studio Fitness
- Location: Mill Creek, WA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $3,000 – $6,000 per month (hourly + commission)
- Benefits: Health insurance
Join the grand-opening team for a new premium fitness club, helping sell memberships, greet guests, and build a fun, high-energy community. Great if you love fitness, enjoy sales, and want commission upside as the club grows.
Lead Teller – KeyBank
- Employer: KeyBank
- Location: 16202 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek, WA 98012
- Type: Full-time, in-branch
- Pay: $18.75 – $25.00 per hour + incentives
Lead the teller line, handle complex customer issues, and coach other tellers while keeping daily operations running smoothly. Good match if you have cash-handling experience, like problem-solving, and want a customer-facing role with clear responsibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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