Mill Creek has some solid front-line jobs right now, from grocery to banking to fitness. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Mill Creek, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: At least local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience

Help prep, package, and display fresh meat and seafood while keeping the department clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy food, don’t mind hands-on work, and like helping shoppers pick the right cut or cooking method.

Employer: Club Studio Fitness

Location: Mill Creek, WA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $3,000 – $6,000 per month (hourly + commission)

Benefits: Health insurance

Join the grand-opening team for a new premium fitness club, helping sell memberships, greet guests, and build a fun, high-energy community. Great if you love fitness, enjoy sales, and want commission upside as the club grows.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 16202 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Pay: $18.75 – $25.00 per hour + incentives

Lead the teller line, handle complex customer issues, and coach other tellers while keeping daily operations running smoothly. Good match if you have cash-handling experience, like problem-solving, and want a customer-facing role with clear responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.