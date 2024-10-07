Navy identifies Truman sailor who died from ‘medical emergency’

The Navy identified a sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman who died last week due to a medical emergency as the carrier begins its deployment.

Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jelani Hill, originally from Florida, suffered a medical emergency “unrelated to shipboard operations” on Tuesday as the carrier sailed through the Atlantic Ocean, according to the service.

“The Sailor was admitted and treated in the ship’s Intensive Care Unit, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful,” the Navy said in a statement Thursday.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman deploys into a volatile world

Hill enlisted in the Navy in 2018, and reported to the Truman in Oct. 2020, according to his service record.

“We mourn the loss of Petty Officer Hill,” the Navy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time.”

Truman got underway from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 23 for a deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.