Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Military Times

    Navy identifies Truman sailor who died from ‘medical emergency’

    By Diana Correll,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qin1G_0vxbnVtU00

    The Navy identified a sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman who died last week due to a medical emergency as the carrier begins its deployment.

    Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jelani Hill, originally from Florida, suffered a medical emergency “unrelated to shipboard operations” on Tuesday as the carrier sailed through the Atlantic Ocean, according to the service.

    “The Sailor was admitted and treated in the ship’s Intensive Care Unit, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful,” the Navy said in a statement Thursday.

    Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman deploys into a volatile world

    Hill enlisted in the Navy in 2018, and reported to the Truman in Oct. 2020, according to his service record.

    “We mourn the loss of Petty Officer Hill,” the Navy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time.”

    Truman got underway from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 23 for a deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Vera Simon
    1d ago
    Rip,sympathy. Thanks for your service.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Navy identifies three vessels impacted by faulty shipyard weld work
    Military Times5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza28 days ago
    How the Marine Corps is retaining a lot of its first-term Marines
    Military Times12 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 minutes ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Navy bounces back, surpasses recruiting goals for Fiscal Year 2024
    Military Times7 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    'Trump's own followers died': Outrage as J.D. Vance claims God saved ex-president's life
    Raw Story3 days ago
    No more late-night off-base drinking for US troops in Japan
    Military Times7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Former No. 1 overall draft pick arrested for DWI after crashing car
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    How the Air Force plans to overhaul its recruiting efforts
    Military Times5 hours ago
    Oregon Army National Guardsman sets new world burpee record
    Military Times2 days ago
    US fighter jets and ships strike Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels
    Military Times4 days ago
    Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Thrown Out By Appeals Court
    TV Grapevine3 days ago
    Why food insecurity remains a challenge for troops and their families
    Military Times11 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Here’s what caused an Air Force F-16 jet crash off South Korea
    Military Times8 days ago
    Houthi rebels claim shooting down another US MQ-9 drone
    Military Times8 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    A ‘few thousand’ more US troops are headed to the Middle East
    Military Times9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy