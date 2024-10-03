Watch the USS Bulkeley help shoot down Iran’s missile attack on Israel

As Iran’s massive ballistic missile salvo headed for Israel Tuesday, the Navy destroyers Bulkeley and Cole helped that barely any of those missiles struck successfully.

The Navy has released video footage of Bulkeley’s role in defending Israel as the U.S. warship steamed in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

AEGIS weapons systems aboard both warships are designed for ballistic missile defense, and “multiple missiles are believed to have been successfully engaged,” the Navy said.

The sky lit up over central and southern Israel Tuesday evening as ballistic missiles collided with air defense interceptors. Both the Pentagon and the Israel Defense Forces said launched around 200 missiles and there had been no recorded casualties.

Pentagon officials said Wednesday that “initial reports indicate that Israel was able to intercept the majority of incoming missiles and that there was minimal damage on the ground.”