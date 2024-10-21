Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Military.com

    Navy Commander, Executive Officer of Japan-Based Ship Repair Facility Relieved

    By Konstantin Toropin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TMLq_0wGBZkvZ00

    The Navy has relieved both the commanding officer and his deputy, the executive officer, from their posts leading the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka , Japan, a statement announced over the weekend.

    Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela and Cmdr. Art Palalay were relieved of their duties as commanding officer and executive officer, respectively, on Sunday "due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command."

    According to its website, the command, which has locations in Yokosuka and Sasebo , Japan, as well as Singapore, is responsible for "keeping the 7th Fleet operationally ready."

    Read Next: Navy Aviators Killed in Growler Crash near Mount Rainier Were Decorated Combat Veterans

    The firing of Valenzuela marks at least the 10th firing of a commanding officer this year over a "loss of confidence in their ability to command."

    Loss of confidence is a boilerplate reason provided by the Navy, and other military services, that can encompass anything from issues with the way the commander is treating their crew to personal actions like drunken driving.

    A Navy official told Military.com that the relief of Valenzuela and Palalay was over personal misconduct.

    Navy officials have previously said the sea service relieved 15 commanding officers in 2023. There are currently around 1,600 commanding officers in the active-duty Navy across all communities.

    It's not clear how many executive officers have been relieved in 2024 since the Navy does not usually announce those publicly.

    According to records provided by the Navy, Valenzuela commissioned in 1999 and served as a surface warfare officer before moving to an engineering specialty. He was stationed aboard the amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard and USS Denver before first serving at the ship repair facility he would later command in 2005.

    His service record shows he went on to hold a variety of other shore billets before reporting back to the repair facility as its commander in May 2023.

    Meanwhile, Palalay began his career as an enlisted sailor, joining the Navy in 1993, and spent much of it on various ships.

    As an enlisted sailor, he served aboard the cruisers USS Bunker Hill, Princeton, Robert Smalls and Vincennes before earning his commission in 2006.

    After becoming an officer, Palalay went back to sea, initially as a surface warfare officer before, like Valenzuela, shifting to an engineering specialization. He was stationed aboard the cruiser USS Chosin and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, as well as the command ship USS Blue Ridge.

    He reported to the Yokosuka-based ship repair facility in June 2023.

    Palalay's awards include two Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy/ Marine Corps Commendation Medals and four Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, along with a host of campaign and service awards.

    Valenzuela's awards include four Meritorious Service Medals, a Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal and two Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, as well as a number of campaign and service awards.

    According to the Navy's statement, Capt. Dan Lannamann has temporarily assumed leadership of the repair command, while Cmdr. Timothy Emge, the command's operations officer, has assumed the position of executive officer until a permanent replacement is selected.

    Related: Navy Relieved 12 Commanders in 6 Months – Including 3 Firings that Were Never Publicly Announced

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Navy Confirms Just One More Chief, Officer Punished for Illicit Wi-Fi Network on Warship
    Military.com4 days ago
    Navy Says 26 Ships Affected by Faulty Welds at Newport News Shipyard in Virginia
    Military.com15 days ago
    Navy Aviators Killed in Growler Crash near Mount Rainier Were Decorated Combat Veterans
    Military.com1 day ago
    National Guard, Deployed Across Southeast, Sees 'Long Recovery' Ahead as Helene Death Toll Rises
    Military.com19 days ago
    After Long Search, Navy Declares 2 Aviators Dead in Washington State Growler Crash
    Military.com2 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    How This Marine Corps Veteran Leaned on His Military Experience to Build a Tire Empire
    Military.com12 days ago
    ‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
    The Guardian4 days ago
    Mice Invade Small Coast Guard Station in Northern California, Shut Down Operations
    Military.com8 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Marines Fly in Food, Shelter Kits, Tarps to Aid Philippines After Typhoon Destroys Homes
    Military.com15 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent4 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Investment Payoff: Coast Guard Meets Recruiting Goals for First Time in 6 Years
    Military.com11 days ago
    VA Transfers Patients, Closes Facilities Ahead of Hurricane Milton Making Landfall in Florida
    Military.com13 days ago
    Looking for a Job Today? Get Our Free Postseason Playbook for Veteran Job Hunters
    Military.com11 days ago
    Supreme Court Hears Case Questioning VA's Commitment to Favoring Veterans in Benefits Decisions
    Military.com7 days ago
    Helping Military Members Out of Food Insecurity One ‘Plate’ at a Time
    Military.com11 days ago
    Lawmakers Ask Armed Services Committees to Keep Governors' Authority over National Guard
    Military.com5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    New Air Force Findings Show Risky Chemicals at Nuclear Missile Bases, Though at Levels Deemed Safe
    Military.com19 hours ago
    2 US Troops Injured in Iraq Raid that Killed ISIS Leader and Other Senior Members, Pentagon Says
    Military.com17 hours ago
    F-35 Fighter Jet, World's Costliest Weapons Program, Failed to Hit Readiness Marks for 6 Years, Watchdog Finds
    Military.com1 day ago
    Netanyahu promises retaliation following assassination attempt by Hezbollah
    Fox News3 days ago
    The Best World War I Movies, According to Service Members and Veterans
    Military.com7 days ago
    Deep Orange: How Clemson University Is Shaping the Army's Next-Generation Vehicles
    Military.com13 days ago
    Two Navy Destroyers Helped Defend Israel Against Iranian Missile Barrage
    Military.com21 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Veteran ESPN Sideline Reporter, Lisa Salters Has Never Been Married But Has A Partner
    playersbio.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy