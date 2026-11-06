🏥 Mililani Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Mililani’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both in clinics and retail health. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Gentle Dental Careers Location: Aiea, HI (serving Mililani area)

(serving Mililani area) Type: Part-time (about 2 days per month)

Salary: Not listed

Part-time specialty role with clinical autonomy and a steady flow of patients. Gentle Dental offers 401(k), malpractice coverage, and CE credits, plus a team-focused office culture.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Location: Gentle Dental Mililani, 95-390 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani, HI 96789

Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri + 2 Saturdays/month)

(Tue–Fri + 2 Saturdays/month) Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour DOE

Hands-on chairside role in a busy Mililani office with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays + 2 floating holidays, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Pay can go higher with experience, EFDA, X-ray cert, RDA, or bilingual skills.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mililani Town, HI

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $18.00–$28.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations, and assist patients at the counter and drive-thru. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and structured training to grow your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.