📅 Mililani High Curriculum Fair set for Nov. 18, 2026

📅 Mililani High School Curriculum Fair on Nov. 18, 2026

Mililani High School is hosting a Curriculum Fair on November 18, 2026.

The event is listed on the school’s calendar, but no extra details are provided on this page about the time, location on campus, or what will be featured.

If you’re a Mililani High School student or parent, this is a good date to mark down so you can learn more about classes and programs offered at the school.

You can add it directly to your calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or “Download iCal Event” links on the school’s event page.